Johnson County, TN

WJHL

VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga

ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
WATAUGA, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees

The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VSP identify man killed in Sept. 10 Lee County crash

JONESVILLE – The Virginia State Police has reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Lee County more than two weeks after it happened. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch on Monday, Carl W. Marco, 76, Blountville, Tennessee was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson on U.S. Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 Sept. 10 around 7:36 p.m. The motorcycle apparently ran off the left side of the highway and into a median ditch before overturning.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with just recent businesses, like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock, this hotel will be a great addition,” said […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Santa Train returns for its 80th year

KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that they would hold a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country is Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

