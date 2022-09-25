ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.

WATAUGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO