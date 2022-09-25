Read full article on original website
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
Mailbag: Biggest challenge to Avalanche; most improved teams
Here is the Sept. 28 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Who is the biggest threat to the Avs in the Central? -- @punmasterrifkin. I still think it's the St. Louis Blues with stick taps to the...
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
Vasilevskiy talks Lightning's drive for Cup in Q&A with NHL.com
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy experienced the joy of a short offseason after winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. So, you'd expect this offseason was a bit of a letdown for the goalie after the Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in six games.
Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup
Nemec makes Devils debut; Wright plays first game with Kraken. Simon Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The 18-year-old defenseman...
Brodeur fondly recalls father's iconic photo from 1972 Summit Series
Martin Brodeur has not seen the video of Paul Henderson's goal that clinched Game 8 of the historic 1972 Summit Series. Not one time, he says. Ever. One of the greatest goalies of all time has not seen one of the most famous goals scored in Canadian hockey history. "I...
Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926
Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Mikheyev week to week for Canucks
Hischier won't play for Devils against Islanders; Kaprizov remains sidelined for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Ilya Mikheyev is week to week for the Canucks because...
Capitals season preview: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov continue to drive offense
Other forwards must step up with Backstrom, Wilson out; Kuemper adds stability in net. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Washington Capitals.
Quinn, Power part of young core creating 'real bright future' for Sabres
WASHINGTON -- Jack Quinn gave the Buffalo Sabres a glimpse of what they hope the forward will provide this season, and for many seasons to come, late in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener Sunday. With Buffalo trailing by a goal and on a...
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 51
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 51 players. The Wild assigned F Caedan Bankier and D Kyle Masters to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), F Hunter Haight to the Barrie Colts (OHL), F Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL), F Josh Pillar to the Saskatoon Blades (WHL) and D David Spacek to the Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL). The team also released G Thomas Milic from his amateur tryout.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hart, Atkinson, Anisimov day to day for Flyers
Bertuzzi, Sundqvist sidelined for Red Wings; Carter injured in Penguins scrimmage. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart (lower body) and Cam Atkinson (upper body) are each...
NHL
Gaudreau settling in during early days with Blue Jackets
After signing in the offseason, the star winger heard plenty of the cannon in his debut Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau is about as good a hockey player there is, but he's not yet a seasoned veteran in one way. The Blue Jackets' big-ticket signing in free agency has been famously...
