Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Ducks Assign Four Players to CHL Clubs for 2022-23 Season
Connor Hvidston - Center (Swift Current of WHL) Tristan Luneau - Defenseman (Gatineau of QMJHL) Pavel Mintyukov - Defenseman (Saginaw of OHL) Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL) Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 60 players: 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and six goaltenders. Recap: Ducks Can't Rally...
NHL
Predators Reduce Roster to 53 Players
Predators will Now Host Tampa Bay in Back-To-Back Preseason Games on Thursday and Friday at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, Tenn. (September 27, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned defensemen Jack Matier (OHL/Ottawa) and Graham Sward (WHL/Spokane) to their respective junior teams.
NBC Sports
Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line
The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
NHL
'This Guy Is A Game Changer': Ronning Praises Forsberg's Evolution
Preds Great Cliff Ronning Believes Filip Forsberg Is Poised For Another All-Star Campaign. Cliff Ronning couldn't wait to get back to Nashville this summer. Yes, Ronning loved the team re-signing star forward Filip Forsberg to a long-term deal, as well as the other offseason moves bolster the Preds Stanley Cup chances. Yet, it was the excitement of helping his daughter Carly move for her freshman year at Belmont University that made him feel the same excitement he felt when he played for the Predators from 1998 to 2001.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles
The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Go inside the glass and get a close-up view of the action. Shots were hard to come by for the visitors - especially early in the contest - and goals proved impossible. The Flames were blanked in their third preseason game of the year, falling 3-0 to the Kraken in Seattle.
NHL
Mailbag: Biggest challenge to Avalanche; most improved teams
Here is the Sept. 28 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Who is the biggest threat to the Avs in the Central? -- @punmasterrifkin. I still think it's the St. Louis Blues with stick taps to the...
NHL
Vasilevskiy talks Lightning's drive for Cup in Q&A with NHL.com
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy experienced the joy of a short offseason after winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. So, you'd expect this offseason was a bit of a letdown for the goalie after the Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in six games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup
Nemec makes Devils debut; Wright plays first game with Kraken. Simon Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The 18-year-old defenseman...
NHL
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
NHL
Biro, Rousek deliver on offense in victory over Flyers
What we learned from the Sabres' preseason win at KeyBank Center. Brandon Biro got to know Lukas Rousek well at the end of last season and into the playoffs with the Rochester Americans. The two forwards had both missed time with injuries before returning in the spring and joining together as linemates.
Comments / 0