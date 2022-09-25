ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

BobDirtTexas
3d ago

I said 2 months ago that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi pass a law that you can't run off people on your property, homeless and illegal MEXICANS have more rights than you do so you know what do VOTE OUT THE COMMUNIST RUSKIN SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS that are taking away your rights an giving criminals all the rights you used to have

Russ Williams
3d ago

Another good old democratic run city! Watch how bad it continues to get! More and more murders and shootings every day, more homeless people just like Chicago, Detroit, Memphis and California as a whole! Democrats suck!!!!!

Robert G.
2d ago

Well since Governor made it literally illegal to be homeless whats the solution? Where they supposed to go? "Get a job" is not always a solution but a start.

KOLR10 News

Six Springfield neighborhoods plan Lantern Walk for safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is inviting families to light up some lanterns during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month. Lantern Walks encourage neighbors, schools, and families to build their own lanterns and walk together along a designated route through the neighborhood beginning at sunset. The idea is to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

‘Loud and clear’: University Heights rezoning meeting postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed. Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Construction begins on Grant Avenue in Springfield, limiting traffic to one-way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will close part of Grant Avenue to one-way traffic to begin utility and road construction. Traffic will flow southbound only between Sunshine and Ildereen beginning on September 26. The closure will last for three months. Northbound traffic will follow the posted detour via Sunshine Street, Campbell Avenue, and Ildereen Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident

KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Crews fix water main break in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson Utilities Department repaired a water main break on Wednesday. The break happened on Ash Court Tuesday morning. Crews interrupted service to all of Ash Court, which is about 16 customers, to make the necessary repairs. To report a correction or typo, please...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Firefighters warn of high risks for fires in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you start a fire for your burn pile or next cookout, fire officials are cautioning against it. As the lack of significant rain continues, rural parts of the Ozarks are at an exceptionally high risk of those fires spreading. “We’ve got farmers. We got people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
KYTV

Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis

The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Latest On Driver Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about the driver who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark early Saturday morning. Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey were shot to death after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Ozark. Police say Shafer was driving the vehicle. He pulled...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF woman pretends she can’t walk, charged with 3 felonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman got three felony charges after police performed a “check well-being” visit on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ashley Olivia Bills, 33, of Springfield, was taken into custody and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri. The Greene County Sheriff’s office says the shooting occurred Saturday in Christian County. The department says an Ozark officer tried to stop a car after suspecting the driver was impaired. The car drove way and was later seen near Highlandville, where a chase began. The department says when the car eventually was stopped, the driver pointed a gun at officers. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Nixa police and Ozark police fired, killing the driver, 37-year-old Timothy Shafer, and a passenger, 23-year-old Donna Bailey, both of Lebanon, Missouri.
OZARK, MO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Firetruck Driver Injured in Crash Near Aurora (MO)

The driver of a firetruck was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Monday on County Road 2200, a mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JoplinGlobe.com reported. Gene L. White, 61, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with...
AURORA, MO
ozarksfn.com

The Great Shootout on the Square

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO

