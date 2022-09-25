Read full article on original website
BobDirtTexas
3d ago
I said 2 months ago that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi pass a law that you can't run off people on your property, homeless and illegal MEXICANS have more rights than you do so you know what do VOTE OUT THE COMMUNIST RUSKIN SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS that are taking away your rights an giving criminals all the rights you used to have
Reply(1)
7
Russ Williams
3d ago
Another good old democratic run city! Watch how bad it continues to get! More and more murders and shootings every day, more homeless people just like Chicago, Detroit, Memphis and California as a whole! Democrats suck!!!!!
Reply(1)
6
Robert G.
2d ago
Well since Governor made it literally illegal to be homeless whats the solution? Where they supposed to go? "Get a job" is not always a solution but a start.
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
Six Springfield neighborhoods plan Lantern Walk for safety tips
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is inviting families to light up some lanterns during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month. Lantern Walks encourage neighbors, schools, and families to build their own lanterns and walk together along a designated route through the neighborhood beginning at sunset. The idea is to […]
‘Loud and clear’: University Heights rezoning meeting postponed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed. Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he […]
KYTV
Construction begins on Grant Avenue in Springfield, limiting traffic to one-way
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will close part of Grant Avenue to one-way traffic to begin utility and road construction. Traffic will flow southbound only between Sunshine and Ildereen beginning on September 26. The closure will last for three months. Northbound traffic will follow the posted detour via Sunshine Street, Campbell Avenue, and Ildereen Street.
Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Vandals target Springfield Halloween decor; Springfield Police Department shares how to avoid being the next victim
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals hit a Springfield neighborhood for the second time this month, stealing and destroying Halloween decorations. Homes on south Scenic Avenue and Darby Street woke up Sunday morning to missing pumpkins, slashed inflatables, and knocked-over decor. “It was heartbreaking for [my wife] to see somebody be...
KYTV
Family of woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Christian County grieves
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Josh and Leia McDermott, along with their daughter Cassandra Townsend, are mourning after their adopted daughter Donna Bailey died during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. They’ve been looking for answers, and now they’re speaking out. After making arrangements for her funeral and setting up a memorial...
KYTV
Crews fix water main break in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson Utilities Department repaired a water main break on Wednesday. The break happened on Ash Court Tuesday morning. Crews interrupted service to all of Ash Court, which is about 16 customers, to make the necessary repairs. To report a correction or typo, please...
KYTV
City of Springfield hosts Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you want to get a peek into the future of Commercial street, then you can attend a public meeting on how the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District money is allocated. The Commercial Street TIF went into effect in 2008. Since then the city has collected around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Firefighters warn of high risks for fires in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you start a fire for your burn pile or next cookout, fire officials are cautioning against it. As the lack of significant rain continues, rural parts of the Ozarks are at an exceptionally high risk of those fires spreading. “We’ve got farmers. We got people...
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of the Hotel of Terror
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – From pumpkins, leaves turning colors, and everything Halloween the fall season is here, which means the spooky season is here as well. Haunted houses will be opening up all over the Ozarks, but in Springfield, there is one that scares people even after hours. Ozarksfirst.com takes a look at the haunted haunted […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTTS
Latest On Driver Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about the driver who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark early Saturday morning. Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey were shot to death after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Ozark. Police say Shafer was driving the vehicle. He pulled...
SGF woman pretends she can’t walk, charged with 3 felonies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman got three felony charges after police performed a “check well-being” visit on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ashley Olivia Bills, 33, of Springfield, was taken into custody and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a […]
abc17news.com
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri
OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri. The Greene County Sheriff’s office says the shooting occurred Saturday in Christian County. The department says an Ozark officer tried to stop a car after suspecting the driver was impaired. The car drove way and was later seen near Highlandville, where a chase began. The department says when the car eventually was stopped, the driver pointed a gun at officers. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Nixa police and Ozark police fired, killing the driver, 37-year-old Timothy Shafer, and a passenger, 23-year-old Donna Bailey, both of Lebanon, Missouri.
KYTV
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has slowed traffic near Missouri State University in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and National Avenue. The crash involves five vehicles, including a trash truck. Investigators say a...
KYTV
The Duttons in Branson, Mo. reopen show, relocate for 2022 season after fire damages theater
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will resume shows for the fall season at a new location. The season kicks off on Monday, September 26, from the stage of the Yakov Smirnoff Theater in Branson. Due to the theater’s...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firetruck Driver Injured in Crash Near Aurora (MO)
The driver of a firetruck was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Monday on County Road 2200, a mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JoplinGlobe.com reported. Gene L. White, 61, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with...
ozarksfn.com
The Great Shootout on the Square
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor
A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
Comments / 16