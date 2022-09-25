ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense

MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Oosterbaan paces Montana women's tennis team at Barb Chandler Classic

MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its second event of the fall tournament season with solid results against some of the region's top teams at the Barb Chandler Classic at Boise State this past weekend. Led by senior Olivia Oosterbaan in singles, Montana made third-place match...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana volleyball team moves to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play

MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with home sweep over Idaho on Saturday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The Grizzlies out-hit the Vandals .302 to .110 and were never seriously challenged in the three-set match. "Griz Nation turned out in a big...
BIG SKY, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten

LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to Billings

BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Photos: Wrangler Team Roping Finals at MetraPark

Elyssa Leininger carries the colors for the start of the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals as they return to Billings for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The event draws over 6000 teams and fills the First Interstate Arena, the Super Barn and the Expo Center at MetraPark.
BILLINGS, MT

