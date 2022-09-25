Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series
NEW YORK - When it rains, it pours. The hope is that the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves will get in their three-game series this weekend. However, Hurricane Ian could have other plans. Per Atlanta News First, the rain is expected to begin in Georgia on Friday and...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Following a series split with the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies will head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs for three games. With the Phillies' magic number to clinch a postseason berth at eight, it makes this three-game set all the more crucial. Although the offense has began to pick things up as of late, 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper must get things going during the final road trip of the season.
Yardbarker
Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
Lookout Landing
How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Phillies Mailbag: The Biggest Mistake of the Season
The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a dire position. With 10 games remaining and a 1.5 game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers for the third Wild Card spot, a variety of outcomes are still in play. After the Phillies won three straight games to end a dismal week, they were...
Seattle Seahawks Could Hit Market As Early As 2024
Another NFL team could be hitting the market in the not-too-distant future. The Seattle Seahawks could change hands in the next couple of years, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. “Seattle — with Paul Allen, my friend, unfortunately passing away, and that team is in a trust — is...
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
