Wichita Eagle
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Kansas City Royals veteran pitcher Zack Greinke tossed seven scoreless innings, his longest outing of the season, to help his team build a three-run lead. But in the inning after Greinke’s departure, the Detroit Tigers rallied to tie the score in the eighth. Then the Tigers pushed across the...
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Eagle
Inside the Phillies Mailbag: The Biggest Mistake of the Season
The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a dire position. With 10 games remaining and a 1.5 game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers for the third Wild Card spot, a variety of outcomes are still in play. After the Phillies won three straight games to end a dismal week, they were...
