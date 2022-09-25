ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdmEp_0i9F5lW700
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani ran for president as a Republican in 2008.

Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

  • A judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay his ex-wife more than $225,000 by next month or risk jail.
  • The New York Post reported the former mayor of New York City didn't attend a court hearing on Friday.
  • Giuliani told the outlet he didn't know about the court date: "I have never missed a court date."

A Manhattan judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay his ex-wife at least $225,000 by next month or risk going to jail, according to The New York Post .

The Post reported the former mayor of New York City didn't attend a court hearing on Friday involving his former wife, Judith Giuliani.

In a lawsuit, Judith Giuliani, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2018 and had no children, claimed her former spouse had fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000 from their 2019 divorce settlement, as per the outlet.

"If the amount is not paid by that date, I'm going to be forced — unfortunately because it's not something I want to do — I'm going to be forced to remand the defendant into custody," Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz said, according to The Post.

On Saturday, Giuliani told The Post he didn't know about the court date: "I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy — one of the busiest in the United States — and I have never missed a court date."

Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in 2018 after 15 years of marriage.

In journalist Andrew Kirtzman's book, "Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor," Judith Giuliani said her ex couldn't get over losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008 and was " always falling shitfaced somewhere."

Giuliani's mounting legal troubles also include a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke foreign lobbying laws through his Ukrainian connections and charges filed against him in June alleging he promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania.

In 2021, Giuliani fired at least five members of his entourage to help cut costs in order to pay his legal fees.

Rudy Giuliani did not respond to Insider's request for comment before publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1217

freedom papers
3d ago

rich white men get all the breaks. your average man who owes but a fraction of what Rudy owes would be in jail right now.

Reply(80)
576
Dean Dean
3d ago

Forced??? It should be automatic that he is jailed!!! Why do we have to be reserved when it comes to someone of his background...Law is law, ask any other citizen that's been in his neglect shoes!!!!!

Reply(22)
325
Big A
3d ago

Rudy, dude, time to get some more Cameo money. The sad reality of how soul sucking your life can get when you choose to move to Trumplandia.

Reply(112)
293
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself: ‘He’s not the man I married’

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the man she married more than 20 years ago possesses little resemblance to the election denying Trump-pundit she sees in today’s political arena.“I can certainly tell you - the person you see now is not the man I married,” Judith Giuliani said in an interview with Inside Edition, set to air on Tuesday night. “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed.”The candid remarks from Ms Giuliani, who was married to the former Trump attorney from 2003 until filing for divorce in 2019, arrive as a series of tell-alls...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Judith Giuliani
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Mayor#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Republican#The New York Post#Manhattan Supreme Court#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Business Insider

Business Insider

635K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy