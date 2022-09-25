South Vermillion tops Riverton Parke
The South Vermillion Wildcats won the Milk Jug for the 7th consecutive year after a 38-0 shut out of Riverton Parke. Dom Garzolini was 8 of 8 for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dalton Payton rushed for 196 yards and had 2 rushing scores. Dallas Coleman returned the opening kickoff 85 yards while Parker Weir and Ryan Straw had receiving touchdowns. South Vermillion improves to 5-1 and goes to Fountain Central next Friday. Riverton Parke drops to 4-2 and hosts Attica next Friday.
