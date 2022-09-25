ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM63S_0i9F5irw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmxOz_0i9F5irw00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Normani stepped out in style over the weekend when she rocked a stunning Versace look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s fashion show over the weekend in Milan, Italy, and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace dress that fit her like a glove. The midi dress included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. The songstress paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair down with two clips on the sides of her face and gave us major ’90s vibes for her fashionable night out.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared her look with her millions of IG followers, captioning the fashionable post, ‘ one of dem nights @versace and thank you @donatella_versace ily ily ily”

Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly turning heads while spending time in Milan and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next! Beauties, what do you think about Normani’s stunning designer look for the brand’s fashion show? Would you rock this?

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga

Talk about an angry goat! A Nashville singer, whose shtick is dressing in a goat head, has sued Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris for emotional distress after they participated in goat yoga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, claiming he's disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wants $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, telling RadarOnline.com he's "giving a voice to the voiceless.""After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
The Independent

Alex Scott admits she was ‘deeply in love’ with Arsenal teammate Kelly Smith

Former Lioness Alex Scott has opened up about falling “madly and deeply in love” with her teammate, Kelly Smith, as a young player.The footballer-turned-sports-presenter shared details about the relationship, and the heartbreak she experienced following their split, in her new memoir How (Not) To Be Strong.Speaking at a book launch in London, Scott told The Mirror she had considered leaving the relationship out of the book, but felt it would be “cheating”.“I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter. But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

10 best slippers for men that’ll put you in your comfort zone

There’s nothing more comforting when chilly weather hits than sliding your toes into a soft pair of slippers. What could be better than feeling well-supported during a day of working from your kitchen-table-come-office? Or being snugly wrapped up ahead of watching a film on a dark, cold evening? In fact, with the aforementioned boom in home working, the slipper universe has widened to include a whole host of different designs that stretch beyond the grandad-style slip-on – in 2022, there are slides and house shoes to be considered as well as more traditional options.So there’s no better time than now...
APPAREL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy