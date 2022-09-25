Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins marching band color guard wins trophy
The Hopkins High School marching band, under the direction of Mrs. Jessica Williams, just missed a runner-up trophy at the Otsego invitational Saturday. There were seven Class C bands and there were only four judging points separating fifth from second places. The Vikings scored a 73.8 and were fifth place overall. However, the color guard won the first place trophy.
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
MLive.com
See Week 5 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season meant a lot of shuffling in the latest state rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Four of the state’s 10 divisions featured new No. 1 teams, and there were many more state-ranked showdowns that...
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
townbroadcast.com
Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected
Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
townbroadcast.com
Ex-WHS bowling coach’s success story continues
Former Wayland High School girls’ bowling coach Bill Holbrook continues his success story as the University of Tennessee Southern women’s bowling team began their title MSC title defense with a top podium finish in the MSC Baker Shootout. The two-day format consisted of 20 baker games each day....
Celebrating New White Pine Trailhead with 4th Annual White Pine Ride
After weeks of construction, the White Pine Trailhead is finally complete!. The new addition is the fifth and final element to the Cadillac Commons, and will be one of the endpoints on the White Pine Trail. The trail runs from Cadillac all the way down to Grand Rapids. The Rotary...
muskegonchannel.com
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
townbroadcast.com
Pine Street El crossing guard is sorely needed
The City of Wayland is having difficulty in providing staffing for city street crosswalks (the city provides crossing guards for local streets) that lead to Pine Street Elementary. Pine Street staff has covered on many occasions and can’t always be available due to parent/child needs during drop-off and pick-up times....
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
townbroadcast.com
Martin foe again unbeaten; ‘Cats could improve to 4-2
The Wayland High School varsity football team has an excellent chance to improve its overall record to 4-2 at its homecoming game Friday night and Hopkins is a heavy favorite to move to 5-1. But for Martin, “There is no rest for the wicked.”. The Clippers, coming off a...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
townbroadcast.com
School dress code issues may return soon at WHS
School dress codes, a battle that’s been fought for many years, may be back soon for the Wayland Board of Education. Superintendent Tim Reeves told school board members Monday night that there seems to be a lot of controversy lately, particularly at6 the high school, even though a student handbook policy is in place.
WWMTCw
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
