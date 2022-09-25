ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Hopkins marching band color guard wins trophy

The Hopkins High School marching band, under the direction of Mrs. Jessica Williams, just missed a runner-up trophy at the Otsego invitational Saturday. There were seven Class C bands and there were only four judging points separating fifth from second places. The Vikings scored a 73.8 and were fifth place overall. However, the color guard won the first place trophy.
HOPKINS, MI
