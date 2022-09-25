Read full article on original website
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
New funding headed towards Vermont downtowns across the state
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Tuesday. Gov. Phil Scott announced new funding that will help improve downtowns across Vermont. The $4 million tax incentive will spread across 49 different projects in 13 different counties. "Our downtown and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities and supporting them...
Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
Vermont suicide prevention initiative seeks to curb deaths among residents
Vermont health officials are launching a new program to curb suicide rates as the number of suicide deaths reached a record high last year. The initiative, called Facing Suicide VT, is a statewide prevention effort that seeks to give Vermonters access to suicide prevention education, support and advocacy resources. The...
'Replace Your Ride' incentive program gives VT buyers $3,000 toward a new or used electric vehicle
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The state of Vermont has set aside $4.5 million for the “Replace Your Ride Program" to get more electric vehicles on the road. There are many state, federal and even utility incentives that help drivers save money when they go to purchase an electric vehicle.
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
Fire officials urge Vermonters to check heating systems as temperatures cool
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the weather begins to change, fire officials are urging Vermonters to check their heating systems before turning them on for the first time. According to the state's fire marshal report, heating fires were the leading cause of fire in 2020. Fire officials say warn...
Voters in Vermont will begin receiving ballots for the general election as early as this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Monday, towns across Vermont began mailing out ballots for November's general election. As November 8th approaches, town clerks across Vermont are getting into gear. "All active, non-challenge voters will be mailed a ballot for the November election," said Donna Kinville, town clerk for South...
Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air
STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
Free fall foliage shuttle begins this weekend for Adirondack leaf peepers
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. — New York will debut its free weekend fall foliage shuttle service to help boost area tourism and ease congestion on popular leaf-peeping trails in the Adirondacks. The new shuttle service will take visitors from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls,...
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the rise in gun violence with United States Attorney Nikolas Kerest
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Department of Justice is often in the news, mostly from politicians running for office who are unhappy with the controversial FBI search of Mar A Lago and the discovery that former president Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House. But here in Vermont,...
Driver not injured after Westford car fire
WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
New York voter guide: 2022 Election Day guide
Voters across New York will choose which officials they want to represent them on Election Day, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Only registered New York voters will be allowed to cast their vote in the general election. Residents can register to vote at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.
Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
