Derby, VT

mynbc5.com

New funding headed towards Vermont downtowns across the state

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Tuesday. Gov. Phil Scott announced new funding that will help improve downtowns across Vermont. The $4 million tax incentive will spread across 49 different projects in 13 different counties. "Our downtown and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities and supporting them...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont suicide prevention initiative seeks to curb deaths among residents

Vermont health officials are launching a new program to curb suicide rates as the number of suicide deaths reached a record high last year. The initiative, called Facing Suicide VT, is a statewide prevention effort that seeks to give Vermonters access to suicide prevention education, support and advocacy resources. The...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort

JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air

STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Free fall foliage shuttle begins this weekend for Adirondack leaf peepers

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. — New York will debut its free weekend fall foliage shuttle service to help boost area tourism and ease congestion on popular leaf-peeping trails in the Adirondacks. The new shuttle service will take visitors from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls,...
TRAFFIC
mynbc5.com

Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver not injured after Westford car fire

WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
WESTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

New York voter guide: 2022 Election Day guide

Voters across New York will choose which officials they want to represent them on Election Day, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Only registered New York voters will be allowed to cast their vote in the general election. Residents can register to vote at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
COLCHESTER, VT

