FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Daily Advocate
Bradford volleyball fights their way to a five set win
BRADFORD — Bradford High School volleyball willed their way to a 3-2 win over Union City High School on Sept. 26. The Lady Railroaders had a chance to win the match in four, but couldn’t get the fourth set win. Head coach Alisha Patty said she wished her...
Daily Advocate
Brock Short’s record breaking day leads Greenville to first win
DAYTON — Greenville High School football won their first game of the season, on the road, against West Carrollton on Sept. 23. The Green Wave offense outpaced the Pirates, as Greenville won 34-8. Brock Short led the offense with 372 yards rushing and scoring all five touchdowns for the Green Wave on the ground. It was the second time in his career that he surpassed 300+ rushing yards. He ran for 415 yards last season against Stebbins.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners week of Sept. 12
JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Hayden Burns.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming
Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Daily Advocate
International Dog Sports championships hosted by A.R. Winery a success
ARCANUM — A.R. Winery hosted one of the many International Dog Sports Championships on Sept. 17 and 18. They were one out of 11 docks in North America to host the championships. Both days featured many competitions featuring previous national champions. Here are some of the notable results from...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday‘s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney‘s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA Members of the Month selected
VERSAILLES — At the September Versailles FFA meeting, the chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month. Molly White-Shappie, Paige Gehret, and Eden Barga were selected as the FFA Members of the Month. White-Shappie was selected as a Versailles FFA member...
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Daily Advocate
Fall session starting at GADC
GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club members are looking forward to the upcoming fall session which begins the week of Nov. 1. They will offer a variety of classes. Their puppy, senior puppy, beginner, and advance obedience classes are designed to help your dog become a well-mannered family member. The rally class will make learning fun for you and your dog, with the opportunity to earn titles. The agility classes are for those dogs and owners who like a more fast-paced activity that includes A frames, dog walks, tunnels, and teeters.
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
GALLERY: Aircraft shelter from Hurricane Ian at Wright-Patterson AFB
Residents in the Miami Valley may see more aircraft than normal in the skies as they begin evacuating from several Air Force Bases near where Hurricane Ian is expected to hit.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
