GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club members are looking forward to the upcoming fall session which begins the week of Nov. 1. They will offer a variety of classes. Their puppy, senior puppy, beginner, and advance obedience classes are designed to help your dog become a well-mannered family member. The rally class will make learning fun for you and your dog, with the opportunity to earn titles. The agility classes are for those dogs and owners who like a more fast-paced activity that includes A frames, dog walks, tunnels, and teeters.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO