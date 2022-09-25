ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol after being assessed for a head injury after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps plus four special-teams plays in the Steelers' 29-17 loss last week as the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James-Produced Madden NFL 23 'Fantasy Football' Movie Release Date Revealed

The LeBron James-produced family sports comedy Fantasy Football is set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Nov. 25, the company announced in a press release Tuesday. Two can play this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FantasyFootballMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FantasyFootballMovie</a> 🏈 premieres November 25th, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParamountPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParamountPlus</a>! <a href="https://t.co/a5RjoH25Xt">pic.twitter.com/a5RjoH25Xt</a>. James and Maverick Carter’s...
NFL

