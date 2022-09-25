Chaseburg walkers gather for 17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WKBT) — Members of the community broke a sweat on the 17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner on Saturday in Chaseburg.

The one-mile walk event brought in people from across the state. People could take the walk, and enjoy the vendors, live music and each others’ company.

The event was a chance for the community to celebrate survivors and honor those lost to cancer.

“We have luminaries that line the path. They are in memory and in honor of folks we have lost to cancer. So you can walk along the path and remember them and honor them,” said Linda DeGarmo, the co-chair for the Sole Burner.

This event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. DeGarmo says they had a goal to raise $120,000 today. She says they already hit $127,000 as the event started in the morning.

DeGarmo hopes they will raise $150,000 overall.

