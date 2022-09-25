Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:
05-20-31-33-35-42
(five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:
05-20-31-33-35-42
(five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0