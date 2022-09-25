Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto Plus’ game
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:
12-22-28-31-35-38
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:
12-22-28-31-35-38
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0