OK Lottery

Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

08-13-30-33-36

(eight, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Lotto America

03-20-33-34-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $23,940,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

