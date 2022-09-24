KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City. Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO