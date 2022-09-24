Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash outside gate of Arrowhead Stadium
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a pedestrian crash Monday outside gate one for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
11-year-old girl missing from the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City. Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
fox4kc.com
Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
Crash in Kansas City near N. Winian Ave. leaves one seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that left the driver with serious injuries. A silver Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Winian Avenue, which is a dead-end street. The vehicle failed to stop at the end of the street and traveled approximately 30 yards into […]
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
Child critically injured in deadly triple shooting in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly triple shooting that critically injured a child on Monday afternoon.
Couple pleading for return of wedding photos after U-Haul reportedly broken into
A couple is desperate for the public's help in finding items reportedly stolen from their U-Haul when they stopped in Kansas City.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized
On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KCTV 5
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
