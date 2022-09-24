ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
KCTV 5

11-year-old girl missing from the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City. Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
KSNT News

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized

On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.

