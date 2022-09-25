Read full article on original website
Related
Apple CUTS production of the new iPhone 14 by 6 million units in the second half of 2022: Price hikes and rising inflation forces users to keep older models
Apple's new iPhone 14 is not as popular as anticipated and as a result, the tech giant has told its manufacturing partners to forgo making an additional six million handsets this year on top of the already 90 million units that were produced in 2021. Sources familiar with the issue...
Comments / 0