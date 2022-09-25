14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO