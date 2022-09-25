ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Blair Hutchins
2d ago

This absolutely breaks my heart. Especially, after reading some comments on this post. These kids didn't deserve the heinous way that their lives were taken, and they certainly don't deserve the sickening posts that people have felt the need to post. I can't even imagine what they're family, friends, and community are going through. This is something that they can never heal from. At the very least, people should have some respect for them and keep your disgusting posts off of here!

Yvette Stewart
2d ago

2 children are gone... enough said. Be respectful, be kind, stay in prayer for healing. Stop the nonsense and negativity because regardless...2 children are gone. Nothing you say can bring them back therefore do not hurt those already hurting.

Jeannie Marie Cheek
1d ago

God bless These Innocent Teen and also People You have called home to be with you and watch over there family, protect their family and believe in You My King of Saints that you will give the people who hurt these Beautiful people which means your children and destroyed your work capital punishment and bring their family some justice and closure where they need most and God you and I know that these teen were somebody's babies and children and brother sister nice nephew cousin and grandkids and more Lord you have the power to do what needs to be done in your name sake I do indeed pray 🙏 Amen

alamancenews.com

“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens

14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
GRAHAM, NC
Mebane, NC
Mebane, NC
Orange County, NC
Burlington, NC
Orange County, NC
