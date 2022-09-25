ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Megabucks” game were:

15-20-28-34-45-49

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $9,500,000

