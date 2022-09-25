ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Bailey Ortega embodies walk-on mentality

Hawkeye junior setter Bailey Ortega has looked up to and modeled her game after Iowa volleyball players since she was a kid. Now in the Black and Gold herself, Ortega is inspiring others on and off the court. The Davenport, Iowa, native was a two-time team captain and four-time all-conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Analyzing the Iowa soccer team’s tactics three games into Big Ten play

The Iowa soccer team is now three games into its Big Ten schedule, so it’s time to look at what the Hawkeyes are doing from a tactical standpoint. Sitting at 3-5-3, it’s been a rough start for Iowa, but that’s not to say that head coach Dave DiIanni’s team hasn’t shown flashes of brilliance.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer’s Addie Bundy aims to surpass freshman season

Iowa soccer’s Addie Bundy is working her way back into the Hawkeyes’ lineup as she recovers from a knee surgery that followed her standout freshman season in 2021. Bundy started 18 of 20 games for the Hawkeyes in 2021, assisting six goals over the course of her freshman season.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022

(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
IOWA STATE
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy