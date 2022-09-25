LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.

