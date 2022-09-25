Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Free training series teaches community leaders to identify, prevent human trafficking in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are learning to identify and prevent human trafficking in Louisville through a free, two-part training series. Professionals participated in one of two informative sessions on Tuesday at the Southwest Regional Library on Dixie Highway. The Louisville Metro Office for Women is hosting the series...
foodanddine.com
KRA Louisville presents its 48th annual “The Taste of Louisville” on Wednesday, Oct. 12
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. The Kentucky Restaurant Association’s...
wdrb.com
New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
WLKY.com
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter
Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
wdrb.com
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Ali Center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A very familiar face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is getting an award from a Louisville institution. Dr. Anthony Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Muhammad Ali Center. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief...
WLKY.com
Charlestown High School gets $60K to expand its culinary classroom
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Niagara Bottling Company in partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Home Depot is providing a $60,000 grant to Charlestown High School to expand its culinary classroom. With the grant, the school plans to add a new garden center, upgrade the appliances in...
WLKY.com
John Belski inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Beloved Louisville meteorologist John Belski received an honor from theKentucky Broadcasters Association on Monday. Belski has won countless awards during his tenure in Louisville, but now he's officially a member of the KBA Hall of Fame following his induction Monday night. He worked for WLKY in...
'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer. On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care. The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be...
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League breaks ground on new medical building to serve west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a big day in west Louisville as the Louisville Urban League broke ground on a new medical building. The 7,500 square foot medical center will be located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus in the 3000 block of West Market Street.
wdrb.com
Hurricane Ian has some Louisville residents changing their vacation plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthens from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm, every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. But the storm is also impacting people across the country, even Kentucky and southern Indiana residents. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category...
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: Louisville Zoo uses 'Bluey' cartoon character to promote its lost and found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A character from a beloved children's cartoon went adventuring at the Louisville Zoo to help promote its lost and found. Bingo, the younger sibling of the titular Bluey in the show "Bluey," was found in stuffed form at the zoo's lost and found. The zoo staff...
