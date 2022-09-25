ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
WLKY.com

LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter

Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
WLKY.com

Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
WHAS11

Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
wdrb.com

3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
WLKY.com

Charlestown High School gets $60K to expand its culinary classroom

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Niagara Bottling Company in partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Home Depot is providing a $60,000 grant to Charlestown High School to expand its culinary classroom. With the grant, the school plans to add a new garden center, upgrade the appliances in...
wdrb.com

8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

