KSAT 12
17-year-old suspect hit, killed man with vehicle on North Side street following argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a teenager who they say hit and killed a man with a vehicle following an argument at a North Side convenience store. Seth Mendellhall, 17, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, records show.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into West Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a West Side restaurant early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Fish Fry in the 1400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and West Quill Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman in car hit, killed by bullets fired outside East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – Bullets fired outside an East Side bar early Monday morning struck and killed a woman sitting in the back seat of a car. According to San Antonio police, the gunfire erupted after a disturbance at the bar, located in the 1500 block of Gevers Street. However,...
KSAT 12
Police seek information in 1999 cold case of man shot, killed outside house party on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a West Side home 23 years ago. According to police, Steve Palafos was shot and killed on August 8, 1999, outside a party...
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man charged with intoxication manslaughter sentenced 8 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. Sergio Vasquez took a plea deal in the case. Vasquez is convicted of striking 20-year-old Wayne Willett in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road in November 2020. Willett was on his...
KSAT 12
Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say
SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
KENS 5
San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
Bicyclist killed after being thrown 50 yards in deadly crash
SAN ANTONIO — A bicyclist was thrown 50 yards and killed, after being hit by a driver who left the scene following the crash. At last check, the Bexar County Medical Examiner did not have an identity on the victim but he is described as a 51-year-old man. It...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Teens making ‘rap video’ arrested for unlawful carry, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A group of teenagers and one man were arrested after they were found with multiple firearms while attempting to make a “rap video,” according to San Antonio police. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Dresden after they received multiple...
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
KSAT 12
Defense claims self-defense in trial of 20-year-old man accused of killing his stepfather
SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial for a 20-year-old San Antonio man accused of killing his stepfather last year began on Tuesday. Jarren Diego Garcia is charged with the March 5, 2021, murder of 49-year-old Mark Ramos. During opening statements, two different versions of what happened on the night...
seguintoday.com
Area teacher transported to Guadalupe County Jail for improper relationship with a student
(Cibolo) — A former teacher at Clemens and Steele High Schools in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal ISD has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a student – a second degree felony.. Authorities say Thomas Rivera, 41, was arrested Friday by the Cibolo Police Department. The charge...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge was briefly detained at the San Antonio International Airport for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was on her way to a conference in Miami on Sept. 19 when the TSA scanner detected her handgun.
