San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
KENS 5

San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
KSAT 12

VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

