Mankato East keeps winning streak alive against Albert Lea
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team put their perfect 11-0 record on the line against Albert Lea Tuesday. The Cougars would go on to win 8-0, with McKenzie Keller finishing the game with a hat trick. Mankato East will take on the New Ulm Eagles...
No. 14 Gustavus spoils Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College volleyball team played its home opener Tuesday against No. 14 Gustavus. Gustavus went on to win in straight sets, spoiling the Vikings’ home opener.
West wins in straight sets over RJM
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West volleyball team hosted Rochester John Marshall Monday night.
LCWM tops Mankato Loyola in straight sets
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola Tuesday night. The Knights would go on to sweep the Crusaders and win 3-0.
MSU Mankato waives October application fees
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, will be waiving its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students. This applies only to students who apply for admission during the month of October. MSU...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
The popular eatery in Bismarck is dealing with the same staffing shortages.
msureporter.com
From airplanes in the night sky to a plane in Mankato￼
The bonfire was canceled, but the concert carried on, bringing “Airplanes,” “Nothin” on you,’ and “Price Tag” to life on stage. To celebrate the 2022 Homecoming game, Minnesota State University, Mankato invited rapper B.o.B to perform. For students, the Homecoming concert can be...
Mayo Clinic Health System turns 30
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating 30 years. With the goal of providing care locally, it was established in 1992. Nurse practitioner Bonnie Steel has worked there for 35 years. Back then, the healthcare center was known as Immanuel-St. Joseph’s Hospital. “I think ISJ...
Shell’s Brewery prepares for Oktoberfest
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – Oktoberfest is a staple in New Ulm. Shell’s Brewery hosts the event at it’s beautiful Minnesota location. Oktoberfest is Saturday, October 15th. If you haven’t been to the famous New Ulm brewery, you can find more information here, at the Shell’s Brewery website.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Hundreds turn out for Community Block Party in North Mankato
Hundreds turn out for Community Block Party in North Mankato
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
MSU Mankato is taking part in "Minnesota State Month" and as part of the statewide effort, its $20 app fee for new undergraduate students will be waived.
Albert Lea celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday Albert Lea will ring in their 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event. The event is put on by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency. It allows anyone who wants to own their own business a networking opportunity with other entrepreneurs.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
hot967.fm
Mankato Police Release Details On Crash That Caused Power Outage
(Mankato, MN) — Police in Mankato are releasing more information about a car crash from earlier last week that caused a power outage. Police say a car lost control on a curve on Augusta Drive last Monday afternoon, rolled, and hit a power pole. Two men in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say speeding likely caused the crash.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
