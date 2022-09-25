Read full article on original website
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double digit lead over his Republican competitor in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor. In a new Marist poll Shapiro lead State Senator Doug Mastriano 53% to 40% with 6% undecided. Shapiro also led among Independent...
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
Will changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution do more good or damage?
SB106 has proposed several changes to the PA Constitution that could change abortion and voting rights, and curtail the veto power of the Governor. Inside Story speaks with Meghan Pierce, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of PA about what it all means.
Now hiring: election poll workers in Pennsylvania
About 3,000 people have signed up statewide to be poll workers, according to the Department of State. Pennsylvania needs about 50,000 poll workers.
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
Calling all Pennsylvanians – it’s time to register…and VOTE!
As American citizens we are given the privilege of many opportunities: school, government funded programs such as food stamps and unemployment, and many other civic benefits. Many of us know about places where freedom and voice don’t exist such as North Korea and Russia, but one of the main drives for authoritarianism – – lack of truly free elections and voter opportunities.
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
State Police to host Sunny Day Camp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is welcoming children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families to register for Sunny Day Camp. Sunny Day Camp is a camp located at the state police academy in Hershey. The camp will take place on Saturday,...
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
