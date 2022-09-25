Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Waterfront Wednesday: Louisville's free concert series wraps up this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As summer draws to a close in Louisville, so do summer events like Waterfront Wednesday. (Check out everyone who played this year in the player above) Everyone's last chance to attend the monthly free concert will be this Wednesday — Sept. 28. The event will...
foodanddine.com
KRA Louisville presents its 48th annual “The Taste of Louisville” on Wednesday, Oct. 12
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. The Kentucky Restaurant Association’s...
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: Louisville Zoo uses 'Bluey' cartoon character to promote its lost and found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A character from a beloved children's cartoon went adventuring at the Louisville Zoo to help promote its lost and found. Bingo, the younger sibling of the titular Bluey in the show "Bluey," was found in stuffed form at the zoo's lost and found. The zoo staff...
WLKY.com
Westport Village Fall Fashion Show returns with look at latest seasonal trends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can get a look at the latest fall fashions at an upcoming fashion show at Westport Village. Four boutiques are coming together to spotlight what's on trend during the Westport Village Fall Fashion Show. The event is Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
WLWT 5
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Kentucky bowling alley
You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and last week in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
leoweekly.com
The Last Waterfront Wednesday Of 2022 Is Upon Us, And It’ll Bring Bluegrass And Psychedelic Rock
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink, and be merry. Unfortunately, with...
WLKY.com
John Belski inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Beloved Louisville meteorologist John Belski received an honor from theKentucky Broadcasters Association on Monday. Belski has won countless awards during his tenure in Louisville, but now he's officially a member of the KBA Hall of Fame following his induction Monday night. He worked for WLKY in...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend
Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
leoweekly.com
Vintage Store What The LOU To Open Second Location In October
What The LOU, a vintage store in Germantown with a focus on pop culture from the ‘80s through the early 2000s, will open a second location next month. Owner Kris King announced the new store on social media yesterday morning. What The LOU’s main location in Germantown (1101 Goss...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
wdrb.com
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
WLKY.com
Bill Burr performing in Louisville this week: How to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Bill Burr is bringing his comedic stylings to Louisville this week. Burr's comedy tour, "Bill Burr (Slight Return)," is coming to the Yum! Center on Thursday. A Grammy-nominated comedian, Burr has appeared as a Saturday Night Live host and has appeared in several films and...
WLKY.com
Unbeaten matchup named UPS Jobs Game of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this Friday's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature two unbeaten teams: Henry County (5-0) and Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at CAL. The Henry County Wildcats are off to their...
Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit
The California wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: See inside this eclectic new bar in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The entrepreneurs behind High Horse and Darlings Cocktail Bar have opened a new concept in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Corridor Bar opened in an approximately 1,100-square-foot building in August at 712 E. Market St., formerly home to RoxyNell, a high-end jeans retailer. The bar comes from co-owners Dennis Humphrey and Brian Goodwin, who have been involved in the Louisville bar scene for many years. Humphrey said the bar has already received a warm welcome from its patrons and other bars nearby.
WLKY.com
Providence volleyball tops Mercy in four sets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Providence High School volleyball team improved to 22-6 on the year after beating Mercy in four sets on Monday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
What’s the future of Bardstown Road? Louisville set to devise a master plan
The project will be the first comprehensive master plan for Louisville's iconic business and nightlife district.
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
