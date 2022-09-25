ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Kentucky bowling alley

You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and last week in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend

Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Vintage Store What The LOU To Open Second Location In October

What The LOU, a vintage store in Germantown with a focus on pop culture from the ‘80s through the early 2000s, will open a second location next month. Owner Kris King announced the new store on social media yesterday morning. What The LOU’s main location in Germantown (1101 Goss...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bill Burr performing in Louisville this week: How to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Bill Burr is bringing his comedic stylings to Louisville this week. Burr's comedy tour, "Bill Burr (Slight Return)," is coming to the Yum! Center on Thursday. A Grammy-nominated comedian, Burr has appeared as a Saturday Night Live host and has appeared in several films and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Unbeaten matchup named UPS Jobs Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this Friday's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature two unbeaten teams: Henry County (5-0) and Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at CAL. The Henry County Wildcats are off to their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
PHOTOS: See inside this eclectic new bar in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The entrepreneurs behind High Horse and Darlings Cocktail Bar have opened a new concept in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Corridor Bar opened in an approximately 1,100-square-foot building in August at 712 E. Market St., formerly home to RoxyNell, a high-end jeans retailer. The bar comes from co-owners Dennis Humphrey and Brian Goodwin, who have been involved in the Louisville bar scene for many years. Humphrey said the bar has already received a warm welcome from its patrons and other bars nearby.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Providence volleyball tops Mercy in four sets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Providence High School volleyball team improved to 22-6 on the year after beating Mercy in four sets on Monday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PROVIDENCE, KY
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE

