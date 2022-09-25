Inside the 99-yard drive that flipped Tennessee football's series with Florida

That thing was happening again.

You know that thing where crazy happens when Tennessee football clashes with Florida, but seemingly always and only to Florida's benefit.

Then that thing happened — but it happened for Tennessee on Saturday.

Ramel Keyton soared. The Vols wide receiver used every speck of his athleticism and every inch of his being, stretching to snare a Hendon Hooker pass with his fingertips. Forty-three yards for Tennessee and one exhale for Tennessee fans.

“I saw it in real-time," Hooker said.

What Hooker saw was a sparingly used wide receiver making the play of his career in his senior season. What he probably couldn't see in the chaos was the story shifting toward Tennessee.

Keyton's memorable catch was the thing within that thing — a highlight-reel catch amid a 99-yard, tone-setting drive. The No. 12 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) were on their way to toppling the past and beating No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2) in a 38-33 victory at Neyland Stadium .

“Obviously, huge in the way that the game played out, right?" Vols coach Josh Heupel said.

Indeed.

Tennessee had fallen behind the Gators, whose quarterback Anthony Richardson had already set a career high in passing yards to vault Florida to a 14-10 lead with 2:50 before halftime. Neyland Stadium was as tightly wound as it was tightly packed with 101,915 fans familiar with UT's history with Florida. The script was tried and true. Tennessee was primed to beat Florida. Then Saturday arrived.

This Saturday, the 12 plays before halftime ensured the tale would be new.

“I think that is when the game changed for our offense," UT running back Jabari Small said.

The Vols, who had endured the torment of 16 losses in 17 games against Florida, made a statement in those final first-half minutes that it had the moxie to get it done. There was second-half insanity to come — a frenetic Florida comeback and onside kick in the final minutes — because there always is.

But Tennessee wasn't shaken in the sort of moment the Vols have wilted in before, the moment Tennessee fans dread and can physically feel coming. The Vols were sure, a trait not often seen in this series.

Small rushed for 2 yards before getting thrown back into the end zone. UT offensive lineman Jerome Carvin rushed to Small's defense. Small rushed for 9 yards. Hooker converted a third-and-10 with a pass to tight end Princeton Fant.

Enter Keyton, who started in place of injured star receiver Cedric Tillman. The senior had 26 career catches before Hooker dropped back, saw Keyton one-on-one with Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., and unfurled a pass where only Keyton could get it — and he got it.

"This is nothing new. We have seen Ramel make these plays all the time," Hooker said.

Small and Hooker kept the drive moving. Hooker ran through the middle of the Florida defense for 16 yards, colliding with Gators safety Rashad Torrence II. Hooker got up and got talking inside the Florida 5-yard line.

"Just showing my enthusiasm for the success for the team," Hooker said.

Two plays later, Hooker rolled to his right and slipped a touchdown pass to a sliding Bru McCoy. Hooker unstrapped his helmet and hopped into the end zone.

There were seven seconds on the clock before halftime.

"It doesn’t matter what the clock says," Small said. "You are trying to fight and compete. That is something coach Heupel harps on. I think that we just tried to finish the drive and just compete.”

Tennessee never gave up the lead. The Vols scored again on their first series after halftime to take a 24-14 lead. Hooker, who was Saturday's undisputed star, had a memorable 44-yard run when it was a three-point game in the third quarter. UT led by as many as 17 before holding on in the final seconds because those crazy things happened again for Florida.

But the Vols had flipped it already, using their defining drive as their thing to carry them through.

"Just resilient and fierce competitors, (that's) where we’ve grown in the time that I’ve been here, just really proud of our players," UT coach Josh Heupel said.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Inside the 99-yard drive that flipped Tennessee football's series with Florida