For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
Kansas football (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend its perfect start to the 2022 season another week on Saturday when it takes on Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). KU is coming off a close home win over Duke last weekend whereas Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Baylor at home. Last season, Iowa State drubbed KU in Ames, 59-7. KU has not beaten Iowa State since Matt Campbell took over as head coach and the Jayhawks have lost their last seven games. Despite that, KU leads Iowa State in the all-time series, 50-45.
