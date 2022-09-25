Kansas football (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend its perfect start to the 2022 season another week on Saturday when it takes on Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). KU is coming off a close home win over Duke last weekend whereas Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Baylor at home. Last season, Iowa State drubbed KU in Ames, 59-7. KU has not beaten Iowa State since Matt Campbell took over as head coach and the Jayhawks have lost their last seven games. Despite that, KU leads Iowa State in the all-time series, 50-45.

AMES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO