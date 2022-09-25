Today in 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the US Navy. Today in 1904, a woman was arrested for smoking a cigarette in an open car on 5th Avenue, in New York City. As the story goes, a policeman on horseback reportedly stopped her and gasped, “Ma’am, you can’t do that on Fifth Avenue!” At that time, in much of the country, it was also illegal for an unescorted woman to be served in hotels and restaurants. And no woman, anywhere, had the right to vote. That changed in 1920, of course, and soon after, cigarette manufacturers began featuring women prominently in their advertisements, and some even began urging women to smoke instead of eat.

