Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
iheart.com
The DVD Makes Its' Debut On This Date In 1997
Today in 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the US Navy. Today in 1904, a woman was arrested for smoking a cigarette in an open car on 5th Avenue, in New York City. As the story goes, a policeman on horseback reportedly stopped her and gasped, “Ma’am, you can’t do that on Fifth Avenue!” At that time, in much of the country, it was also illegal for an unescorted woman to be served in hotels and restaurants. And no woman, anywhere, had the right to vote. That changed in 1920, of course, and soon after, cigarette manufacturers began featuring women prominently in their advertisements, and some even began urging women to smoke instead of eat.
Andrew Schulz! Best comedian out right now! Check out his new special
Yoooo....this dude is too funny! Here is my pick for comedian of the year! Andrew Schulz has come a LONG way. Fun fact about his new special "Infamous": He originally was set to release it on Netflix, but the "executives" at Netflix had concerns about some of his material being too offensive. So, rather than have the network censor him and his art, he went and bought the rights to the special, and released it COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT. Boss move!! It's definitely worth watching. Enjoy!
The accolades for U.K. rock band Wolf Alice are rolling in — but they’re not letting it get to their heads
Wolf Alice performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Tuesday
Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona
A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
Chris Shiflett Reveals If Foo Fighters Will Continue Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
