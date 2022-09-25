ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Vasily Nebenzya
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Ukraine#Republican#Russian#North Korean#Congressional#State#Treasury#The State Department#Voa#Korean Service#Dprk
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Voice of America

France's Macron Lands First State Visit of Biden's Presidency

Washington — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies. The December 1 visit, following...
POTUS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: Kazakhstan, a close ally of Russia, will not recognize the results of so-called referendums organized by Moscow on Ukraine’s territories occupied by Russian troops, RFE/RL’s Kazakh service reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Commits More Civilian Security Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is committing another $457.5 million in law enforcement and civilian security assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. The top U.S. diplomat said Washington expects the aid, along with $187 million sent to Kyiv earlier, will continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's seven-month invasion and sends money directly to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Vice President Harris to Visit Korean DMZ at end of 5-Day Asia Trip

White house — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday — making hers the highest-profile visit to the DMZ by an American official in three years. Harris is spending most of this week in South...
POTUS
Voice of America

Voting Ending in 'Sham' Annexation Polls in Four Ukrainian Regions

Voting is set to close Tuesday in annexation polls organized by Russia-installed authorities in four parts of Ukraine as the Ukrainian government and its western allies reject the polls as a sham. “We stand with our partners around the world in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia announces,” White House press...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More

Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Does Not Take a Position on Taiwan’s Sovereignty, State Department Says

State Department — The United States does not take a position on Taiwan’s sovereignty under Washington’s “One China” policy, the State Department said Monday. The remarks came days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly where Blinken told Wang Washington’s “One China” policy has not changed.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Female Fighters Detail Russian Atrocities in Ukraine

State Department — Ukrainian female fighters who recently met with U.S. State Department officials and members of Congress said they witnessed war crimes committed by Russia during its war on Ukraine. During an interview with VOA, two Ukrainian warriors detailed personal stories and firsthand information on atrocities committed by Russian troops.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy