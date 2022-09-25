ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why LSU football earns an A- overall but special teams gets a C+ vs. New Mexico

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football finished off its three-game homestand with another win, defeating New Mexico with ease on Saturday night, 38-0.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) dominated from start to finish against the Lobos (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) . They forced a three-and-out on New Mexico's first drive and then efficiently scored a touchdown on the other end.

The score was only 17-0 at halftime, but LSU had been thoroughly dominant with 291 total yards of offense at halftime in comparison to New Mexico's 76.

Here are our grades from LSU's third straight win.

Offense: B

Penalties robbed the Tigers of a more lopsided score in the first half. But LSU's offense was still efficient and played with a quick tempo in the first half. Jayden Daniels did an excellent job of throwing accurately and getting it to the Tigers' playmakers.

Defense: A+

Despite missing two starting safeties and BJ Ojulari, LSU's defense allowed just two first downs through the first three quarters. The unit dominated from beginning to end, despite having to go to more 4-3 looks on defense because of the lack of safeties they had available.

Special teams: C+

Damian Ramos missed his first kick of the season and had another kickoff that landed out of bounds. Nothing bad happened that changed the complexion of the game, but it was another dirty performance from the unit.

Coaching: B+

Not a lot of coaching in this game given how dominant the Tigers' athletes were from beginning to end. But the first-half penalties and some more special teams issues, which included an infraction that brought back a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown, didn't make it a perfect performance.

Overall: A-

The offense moved the ball up and down the field with ease. The defense was more than dominant. Overall, it was a good performance that had some warts.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Why LSU football earns an A- overall but special teams gets a C+ vs. New Mexico

Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jayden Daniels
Community Policy