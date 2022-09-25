ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yotes hit on offense, defense in 41-0 rivalry win against Eastern Oregon

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

CALDWELL — After watching his team beat Eastern Oregon 41-0 on Saturday, College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski said in rivalry games the goal is to be playing the best physical football possible.

If the Yotes didn’t do that Saturday, it’s hard to say they didn’t come close. The offense put up 497 total yards, while the defense pitched its first shutout since 2019 as the Yotes ran away with the game against their Interstate-84 rivals in the second half.

“We left some things on the field in the first half, which was disappointing, but we did what we needed to do,” Moroski said. “I knew it was a matter of time before we really got on track, but it was perfect in the second half. First play we get an interception and then we go right down and score.”

The win keeps the Yotes (4-0, 4-0 Frontier Conference) alone in first place in league standings, with Rocky Mountain, Carroll and Montana Tech all sitting a game behind. The College of Idaho already holds a win against Rocky Mountain this season and travels to Carroll next week before hosting Montana Tech the week after, so two more wins would put the Yotes in great position going into the bye week.

“I love it man, but at the same time, everyone is gunning for the Yotes,” said cornerback Dorian Hardin, who had an interception. “That just means there’s more pressure on us, and I love the pressure.”

Hardin certainly felt the pressure on Saturday. He’s someone who Moroski has said often goes under the radar because teams are afraid to attack him. The Mountaineers (0-5, 0-4) tried to do that Saturday, but it didn’t work.

In addition to his interception, Hardin finished the game with four pass breakups and led College of Idaho defense with six tackles. He also led a backfield which held Mountaineers starting quarterback Carson Bohning, a Capital High graduate, to 51 passing yards on 7-of-22 passing before being pulled in the fourth quarter with the Yotes up 34-0.

It was the first time since 2006 that the Mountaineers had been shut out.

“We play them twice a year, every year,” said Hardin. “So, we kind of know what they do. Game plan wise, we tried to keep it simple this year and just go out and ball. We know we have the guys to do so.”

While the defense did its job, the offense did the same, although it was a little slower to get going at times.

While the Yotes did average 6.5 yards per play and put up 243 yards in the first half, their lead was at just 14-0 going into the halftime.

John Kreps had a 42-yard touchdown reception from Andy Peters in the first quarter and Allamar Alexander broke multiple tackles to score on a 10-yard run in the second, but three punts, an interception and a turnover on downs stalled the Yotes other drives.

There were no such troubles in the second half, as all four College of Idaho possessions ended with the Yotes in the end zone.

“At halftime, some of our leaders came out and said the first half didn’t really matter, and we should have been up more on these guys,” said Alexander, who finished with 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns. “We didn’t really meet our standards of playing in the first half. I feel like we came out in the second half and met those standards.”

Jacob Arms picked off a Bohning pass on the first play, setting up Alexander’s second touchdown. Alexander appeared to run into a scrum of linemen in the backfield, but bounced off them and found room for a 16-yard touchdown. He added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

It was the second straight week College of Idaho had a running back rush for three touchdowns. Last week, Hunter Gilbert ran for 153 yards and a trio of scores in a 42-24 win at Southern Oregon.

“Both of them are dogs,” Kreps said about the two running backs. “Those guys, they work their tails off in the offseason and it’s showing. Got to give credit to the O-Line, too. With all them doing their assignments blocking up front, the two guys can carry the rock pretty well.”

Gilbert finished with 93 rushing yards and College of Idaho got 280 rushing yards as a team.

The Yotes also got a pair of touchdowns from a pair of players who got their first reception as Yotes in the game.

In the third quarter with the Yotes on the 2-yard line, true freshman tight end Torey Watkins came in on an I-formation package and caught a pass in the back of the end zone to put the Yotes ahead 20-0. Later in the fourth quarter, senior Will Janney, who switched from defensive back to wide receiver last season, came in with the Yotes backups and caught the first three passes of his career, including a 14-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Hibbs.

“Will Janney is a consummate, impressive young man,” said Moroski. “To have him have a little success was awesome. Torey Watkins, a freshman, the way he goes after the ball, he’s a natural. So, it was great to get him in there and we got Will Hook, a freshman, in at tight end. So, we got some young players in there, which we think we’re going to need.”

Peters finished with 181 yards on 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Kreps had 92 yards on four catches, while Brock Richardson had five catches for 65 yards.

