Read full article on original website
Related
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Grand Rapids organization looks to plant 200 trees in 48 hours
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help them plant 200 trees in 48 hours in the city's Southtown area. 'Neighborwoods' will be taking place Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. You can volunteer for one of three shifts, all of...
'A PLACE OF HOPE' | Kentwood organization invites community to meet its horses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The cool, September wind blows through the mane of a horse. A crowd of young children gather round to pet it. Some of them are afraid of an animal that is much larger than they are, but eventually, they reach out their hands and run their tiny fingers through its tan coat.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
grmag.com
Adoption event brings hope to homeless pets
The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event aims to find adoptive homes for shelter pets each fall before the cold winter months set in. This year, the foundation is seeing an increase in shelter pets due to economic conditions that are forcing families to give up healthy, well-adjusted dogs and cats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Fibroid patient urges women to look for symptoms
At 38-years-old, Bethany Strong had developed a bulge in her mid-section. She called her doctor when she realized this was more than just a few extra pounds.
'I was like...what?!' West Michigan couple scammed out of travel voucher
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Airlines are seeing travel increase, and many people are looking to use vouchers they received after cancelling flights during the pandemic. But with that surge comes a rise in scammers posing as travel companies to steal voucher information — and pocket the money. It's...
muskegonchannel.com
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI
As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Thank you for your service: Mike Davis to take Mid-Michigan Honor Flight
As a regional hub for the National Honor Flight Network, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight works to showing local veterans the gratitude they deserve.
Mary Free Bed welcomes new therapy dog, Faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team at Mary Free Bed is welcoming a new "dog-tor" to their therapy lineup—a golden retriever named Faith!. 3-year-old Faith has been working with Paws with a Cause, a Wayland-based nonprofit that trains and places assistance dogs, for two years. Now, she'll join Vandy, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever that serves as an Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT) dog at Mary Free Bed.
The Oakland Press
Home heating credit applications end this week in Michigan
Qualified homeowners or renters have until Friday Sept. 30 to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Applicants do not need to have filed a Michigan income tax return to get the home heating credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the...
New mental health and substance abuse program to open in Grand Rapids
There will soon be a new option for people in West Michigan looking for support for mental health or substance abuse.
Comments / 0