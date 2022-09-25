ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WILX-TV

Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
MICHIGAN STATE
grmag.com

Adoption event brings hope to homeless pets

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event aims to find adoptive homes for shelter pets each fall before the cold winter months set in. This year, the foundation is seeing an increase in shelter pets due to economic conditions that are forcing families to give up healthy, well-adjusted dogs and cats.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Veteran#Dental Hygiene#Freedom Day#1570
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonchannel.com

Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery

Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI

As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mary Free Bed welcomes new therapy dog, Faith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team at Mary Free Bed is welcoming a new "dog-tor" to their therapy lineup—a golden retriever named Faith!. 3-year-old Faith has been working with Paws with a Cause, a Wayland-based nonprofit that trains and places assistance dogs, for two years. Now, she'll join Vandy, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever that serves as an Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT) dog at Mary Free Bed.
WAYLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Home heating credit applications end this week in Michigan

Qualified homeowners or renters have until Friday Sept. 30 to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Applicants do not need to have filed a Michigan income tax return to get the home heating credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy