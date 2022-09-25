ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Honor Flight CT sends 43 veterans on trip to Washington D.C.

By Kathryn Hauser
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HufLz_0i9F0I0X00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of foreign war veterans flew out of Bradley International Airport Saturday morning to spend the day visiting memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C.

They were greeted with cheers from the crowd before heading to the nation’s capital.

“We are flying 43 veterans of foreign wars down to D.C. to view the memorials and spend time with each other. This is their day of honor… that they never got,” said Dan Sparks, co-founder of Honor Flight Connecticut.

News 8’s Gil Simmons was there to speak with a Korean War veteran from Norwich, who was touched by the turnout.

“I’m real thankful to be recognized because we never were.. because there as no one, I mean this is just great. I’m thrilled by it. I’m really at a loss of words,” he said.

It was a heartfelt moment for many, including Peggy Nelson, whose 97-year-old father served during World War II.

“He wears his WWII hat proudly and wherever we go – he’s always thanked for his service which means a lot to him,” Nelson said. “And I’m very grateful that people still acknowledge the service of these veterans… from the greatest generation.”

The veterans’ ages range from 74 to 103, each with their own rank, title and story from service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
WTNH

Report: New Haven, Bridgeport ranked among least accessible cities

Conn. (WTNH) — People with disabilities have a lot of factors to consider when moving to a new city. In a new report by WalletHub, the most populated cities in Connecticut didn’t rank among the most accessible. WalletHub compared 180 of the most populated cities around the country across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

American Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is sending hundreds of trained disaster workers to Orlando, Florida including three from Connecticut. Two of the Connecticut volunteers are already on the ground in Florida and the third flies out Tuesday morning. As the storm ramps up, the volunteers will be […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Locks, CT
Sports
Washington, DC
Government
Windsor Locks, CT
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Washington, CT
City
Norwich, CT
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Honor Flight Connecticut#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH.com

Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Rosh Hashana celebrated across Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is Rosh Hashana, which marks the start of the Jewish New Year. The 2-day holiday is a celebration and time of introspection. It’s commemorated with special prayers, food, and gatherings. “At its core is a Jewish concept, which means turning or returning,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, Temple Beth Hillel […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH.com

Latina woman heads manufacturing and assembly at Pratt & Whitney

(WTNH) – Latina women make up about 1.6% of senior executives in the nation’s largest companies. A Latina woman heads up manufacturing and assembly at Pratt and Whitney right here in Connecticut. “I am the Vice President of Manufacturing and Assembly for the U.S. sites,” said Raquel Rivera....
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy