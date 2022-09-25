ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy

 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A short video from Springdale Public Schools has been nominated for a Mid-America Emmy Awards in the Public Affairs Program category.

Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named

The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing “ My Springdale | Why We Drive .” The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.

The short film is up against “Houseless in Kansas City | Flatland” with Kansas City PBS and “Heart of the Matter, 03/27/22” from KMBC.

The district will find out if the 27-minute-long video wins on October 29.

