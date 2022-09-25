EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso health authorities say the use of the potentially deadly drug fentanyl is on the rise and are warning residents not to consume it. “We are starting to see an increase in teens abusing the drug. We must take proactive measures to educate everyone, especially our youth on the dangers of fentanyl to prevent overdoses, poisonings, and deaths,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

EL PASO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO