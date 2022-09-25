ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
JACKSON, MS
El Paso officials worried about increased fentanyl consumption, overdose deaths

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso health authorities say the use of the potentially deadly drug fentanyl is on the rise and are warning residents not to consume it. “We are starting to see an increase in teens abusing the drug. We must take proactive measures to educate everyone, especially our youth on the dangers of fentanyl to prevent overdoses, poisonings, and deaths,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.
EL PASO, TX
Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ‘ suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily.
KANSAS STATE
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsom slams McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America’ policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in...
FLORIDA STATE
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Mark Twain once described Lake Tahoe as “a noble sheet of blue water. It must surely be the fairest picture the whole earth affords.”. The lake is blessed with beauty thanks to its iconic cobalt blue waters. How is this natural jewel in Sierra Nevada mountains so phenomenally blue?
TRAVEL

