New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial America
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Bristol Press
City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade
BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
Register Citizen
Outpouring of support for Clinton family burned out of home. 'The true meaning of the love of a community.'
CLINTON — Domingo Millan is looking forward to sitting down at the dining room table to enjoy a home-cooked family dinner. This is something he savored, before a fire swept through his Old Nod Road home, Sept. 1. The family lost everything in the house they have lived in...
WTNH.com
Art exhibit displays Afro-Caribbean art in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A unique art exhibit is bringing beautiful works of Afro-Caribbean art to the Brass City this month. The display at the Silas Bronson Library is giving local artists a chance to showcase their talent. The artwork, that’s now gracing the halls of the Silas Bronson...
NBC Connecticut
Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand
An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
onthewater.com
Black Hall Outfitters to Host TogTober Tournament
Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme and Westbrook Connecticut will be hosting their 9th Annual TogTober, a 3-day tournament commencing on October 13, 2022 and running until October 16 at 4PM. Entry is $50 (before taxes/fees), and the first 50 sign-ups will receive a BHO 2022 TogTober t-shirt and a captain’s bag. Heaviest tautog wins a cash prize, and second place wins a Tsunami Slow Pitch Rod with the Daiwa Saltiga reel combo.
Bristol Press
Everett Weed
Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Bristol Press
Sister Dolores Jane Beshara
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration
NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Register Citizen
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival opens this weekend — Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Apple Harvest Festival in Southington opens Friday, Sept. 30. The six-day event takes place over two weekends in the fall. This year, the dates are Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2 and Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9. Here is all you need to know about the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
fox61.com
Recipe for Peruvian fried rice from Rockin' Chicken restaurant in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Take a trip to South America with this delicious dish from Rockin' Chicken, a restaurant in Hartford specializing in Peruvian cuisine!. Dr. Miguel A. Colán, the owner of Rockin' Chicken, grew up in Lima, Peru and said that growing up with savory rotisserie chicken was a weekly tradition. Rockin' Chicken's chicken is fresh, never frozen, and marinated in a special mixture unique to the restaurant before cooked in wood charcoal ovens!
Bristol Press
Wheeler Health will break ground on new Bristol headquarters
BRISTOL – Wheeler Health will finally be breaking ground on its new Bristol headquarters in Centre Square, planned for Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at One Hope Street. Envisioned as a roughly 46,000 square foot administrative and community health center, the site looks to incorporate Bristol’s two existing Wheeler Health spaces as more than 200 part and full-time positions will be placed in the facility. Scheduled to open in late 2023, it will be Wheeler’s first newly built location since 1972. The building is set to be utilized as a training area for professional development as well.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
