Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Carlos Correa is making his opt-out decision even easier
The Twins’ surprise signing of Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3M contract was supposed to be the signature free-agent addition that washed away the lingering distaste of an awful 2021 campaign pushed them toward an AL Central crown. Instead, the Twins have wildly unperformed expectations for a second straight season, due in large part a once-again disastrous level of injury. Minnesota has had more IL days accrued than any team in the American League and trails only Cincinnati for the MLB lead in that odious category. (The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman took a player-by-player look at the Twins’ staggering injury woes just this morning.)
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
NBC Sports
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
NBC Sports
Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release
Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles LB's Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb
Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers seek alternative plans vs. Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on some contingency plans ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday and the Buccaneers reportedly will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility.
NBC Sports
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return
SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
NBC Sports
Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?
In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
NBC Sports
'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3
It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Chiefs release Elijah Lee
The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
NBC Sports
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
NBC Sports
Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props
It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
