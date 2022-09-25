ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Q 105.7

Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat

Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
WATERVLIET, NY
104.5 The Team

WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
WNYT

Man on motorcycle killed in Glens Falls crash

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Glens Falls. It happened at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue, right near the Cool Insuring Arena. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection. Witnesses say the bike was speeding and went through the red light, hitting the car.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany’s Oktoberfest 5K returns this weekend

After two years canceled by COVID, the popular Oktoberfest 5K in Albany is back. In conjunction with Wolff’s Biergarten’s block party this Saturday, hundreds of runners will take part in the 5K starting at Jennings Landing. Registration gains you entry into the race, admission to the block party as well as a free beer and commemorative beer stein.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Popular Saratoga County BBQ Hot Spot Gets New Home

What started as a small family owned business in Halfmoon is taking a big step! Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Tuesday that they will be upgrading to a larger location just up the road. Currently, they’re located on Guideboard Road in Halfmoon, but soon they’ll be opening a larger restaurant at 1619 Route 9, formerly the Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New principal named at Ballston Spa High

There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest

The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Former Capital Region resident hunkering down in Florida

LAND O’LAKES, Florida – All across the west coast of Florida residents are either packing up or hunkering down. One of those residents, Terry Aunchman, grew up in Whitehall, New York, and tells News Channel 13 when Hurricane Ian makes landfall, he intends to stay right where he is.
WHITEHALL, NY
WNYT

Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie

Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
COLONIE, NY

