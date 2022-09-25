Biden postpones South Florida trip, declares state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ian

President Joe Biden won’t be coming down to South Florida on Tuesday, citing the incoming Tropical Storm Ian as the reason — which is still forecast to hit the state as a hurricane, the White House announced.

Biden was expected to speak on healthcare costs and Medicare in Fort Lauderdale, and then head to Orlando to speak at a Democratic National Committee event. It’s unclear when or if Biden will reschedule the visit.

Ian’s latest track shows it approaching Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and then powering up to a Category 4 in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida toward the end of the week as a Category 2, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is projected to make landfall north of Cedar Key, along Florida’s Big Bend.

Biden also declared an emergency exists in Florida, along with ordering federal assistance to aid response efforts. He’s authorized FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate “hardship and suffering” brought by the storm.