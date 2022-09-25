ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden postpones South Florida trip, declares state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ian

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cGpx_0i9Ezb5V00

President Joe Biden won’t be coming down to South Florida on Tuesday, citing the incoming Tropical Storm Ian as the reason — which is still forecast to hit the state as a hurricane, the White House announced.

Biden was expected to speak on healthcare costs and Medicare in Fort Lauderdale, and then head to Orlando to speak at a Democratic National Committee event. It’s unclear when or if Biden will reschedule the visit.

READ MORE HERE: Biden to talk about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale next week

Ian’s latest track shows it approaching Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and then powering up to a Category 4 in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida toward the end of the week as a Category 2, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is projected to make landfall north of Cedar Key, along Florida’s Big Bend.

READ MORE HERE: Tropical Storm Ian to near Cuba as Cat 3. Track shift takes South Florida out of cone

Biden also declared an emergency exists in Florida, along with ordering federal assistance to aid response efforts. He’s authorized FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate “hardship and suffering” brought by the storm.

John DiRoberto
2d ago

best news of the week please Joe don't come to Broward county! better yet don't come to Florida stay home and have some ice cream 💯💩💩💩

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

