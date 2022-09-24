ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Drama in DFW: Arkansas falls to Texas A&M after wild finish

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycndS_0i9EzXVT00

Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt with 1:35 could have put Arkansas ahead by a point.

Instead, the best kicker the Razorbacks have had since Zach Hocker saw his kick hit the top of the right upright, bounce skyward and fall a couple yards into the end zone.

Short.

Texas A&M’s bench exploded. The Aggies would run out the clock to win, 23-21, after scoring 23 straight points after Arkansas opened with a 14-0 lead.

The turning point came in the second quarter when Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, diving toward the end zone, had the ball knocked loose. Texas A&M took it 97 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Arkansas’ offense sputtered on its next three series, notching just 19 yards, while the Aggies tacked on point after point. By the time the offense found its groove, the hole was deep. Jefferson led a 74-yard drive for a score midway through the fourth quarter and the defense responded by forcing an A&M punt.

But as Arkansas marched toward the end zone on its final drive, Little’s leg let him down.

Jefferson finished 12 of 19 for 171 yards with two passing touchdowns and he ran for 105 yards and a touchdown. The defense had no answer for Devon Achane, who had 170 yards of total offense, including a touchdown.

Arkansas hosts Alabama in Fayetteville in Week 5.

Comments / 1

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Razorbacks#Aggies
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!

Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy