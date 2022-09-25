Read full article on original website
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th
WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
Charlotte County preparing for Hurricane Ian, issues evacuation orders
Charlotte County officials will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions as they prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
Lehigh Acres neighborhood concerned with possible flooding from the storm
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood that floods often is concerned about what may come from Tropical Storm Ian. The residents say a tropical storm or hurricane will only make matters worse for them. On September 18, flooding on Green Meadows Road was what residents called the worst since the last big...
Power companies preparing ahead of possible outages due to Ian
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact
Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
Hurricane Watch Beginning: 2022-09-26T21:10:00 Ending: New Alert
A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE SOMEWHERE. A STORM SURGE WARNING MEANS THERE IS A DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING. INUNDATION, FROM RISING WATER MOVING INLAND FROM THE COASTLINE,. SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE. EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN...
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
Sanibel declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, under mandatory evacuation
Storm surges and beach erosion are very real threats for a significant portion of Southwest Florida, particularly in Sanibel. A formal state of emergency was declared on Monday evening. On Tuesday, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Sanibel. The mayor of Sanibel has issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to...
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
El Gran Taco Loco has a new food truck in Lehigh Acres
El Gran Taco Loco has been serving Mexican classics at its eight locations throughout Southwest Florida since 2015. Owned and operated by Mauricio and Nazareth Martinez and their family, the local restaurant chain, which is based in Immokalee, recently swapped out the big red truck at its outpost at 5659 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres for a smaller truck that has allowed it to add a seating area with overhead lighting where customers can gather and eat onsite.
Florida Man Tries To Run Over Bouncers After Being Bounced From Bar
A Florida man has been arrested after being kicked out of a bar, trying to run over bouncers, and crashing into the building. According to police, 23-year-old Junior Alberto Navas Lopez, has racked up multiple charges including Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon and DUI
'Do what you can': Charlotte Co. homeowners prepare for Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County officials issued evacuations for coastal communities, people living in manufactured and mobile homes.
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
