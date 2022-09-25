El Gran Taco Loco has been serving Mexican classics at its eight locations throughout Southwest Florida since 2015. Owned and operated by Mauricio and Nazareth Martinez and their family, the local restaurant chain, which is based in Immokalee, recently swapped out the big red truck at its outpost at 5659 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres for a smaller truck that has allowed it to add a seating area with overhead lighting where customers can gather and eat onsite.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO