Lehigh Acres, FL

cityftmyers.com

Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th

WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies preparing ahead of possible outages due to Ian

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

El Gran Taco Loco has a new food truck in Lehigh Acres

El Gran Taco Loco has been serving Mexican classics at its eight locations throughout Southwest Florida since 2015. Owned and operated by Mauricio and Nazareth Martinez and their family, the local restaurant chain, which is based in Immokalee, recently swapped out the big red truck at its outpost at 5659 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres for a smaller truck that has allowed it to add a seating area with overhead lighting where customers can gather and eat onsite.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

