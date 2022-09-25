Read full article on original website
Five pumpkin patches you can visit in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pumpkins are in season and we found some pumpkin patches you might want to visit for your fall decor needs. Rutledge-Wilson Farm will be holding Harvest Fest for the first time since 2020. There will be hayrides, a corn maze, cow train, inflatables, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. It will be open every weekend starting in October.
Neosho Fall Festival this Saturday
The Neosho Fall Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday in beautiful downtown Neosho. “There are over 120 booths, coaster car records, sidewalk chalk, Artists Alley and live music all day both on the main stage and a secondary stage,” says Neosho Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lauri Lyerla.
Explainer: Trail of lights in the sky causes a stir
JOPLIN, Mo. — Messages, calls, texts, videos started coming in about 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening to Joplin News First. “What are these lights in the sky to the northeast?” K.H. “Did you see this in the sky it wasn’t a jet!” S.B. “You get any messages about a line of lights flying over minute ago?” B.J. On Saturday SpaceX launched...
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
How to protect against the Flu this winter
KOAM's Janna Hautala spoke with local health departments to find out how 4-State residents can protect themselves this flu season.
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Pineville distillery part of a fast-growing industry
PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
Motorcyclist injured after jacket catches in back wheel in Ottawa Co.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames. However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
