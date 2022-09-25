Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
Free speech is in danger, according to MWSU Convocation speaker
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley acknowledges that some advocates of free speech care more about their political agenda that the actual concept of free speech. Turley, this year’s Convocation on Critical Issues speaker at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, says that’s the nature of those who...
