ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Free speech is in danger, according to MWSU Convocation speaker

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley acknowledges that some advocates of free speech care more about their political agenda that the actual concept of free speech. Turley, this year’s Convocation on Critical Issues speaker at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, says that’s the nature of those who...
EDUCATION
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy