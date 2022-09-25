ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is being replaced at first base by Freddie Freeman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 40 plate appearances this season, Vargas has a .179 batting average with a .482 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
Person
Mark Payton
Person
Josh Harrison
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn batting cleanup for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn at first base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will bat fourth and handle first base Sunday while Jose Abreu takes the day off. Our models project Vaughn to score 10.5 fantasy points against the Tigers. He has a $2,700...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Angels Take Two Of Three From Twins Behind Balanced Effort

In their final series of the 2022 season not against an American League West opponent, the Los Angeles Angels took on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. With neither team contending for a playoff spot, the three-game weekend set came with less intrigue, but still saw quality baseball from both sides.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy