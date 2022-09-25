Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is being replaced at first base by Freddie Freeman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 40 plate appearances this season, Vargas has a .179 batting average with a .482 OPS, 1...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Detroit News
Next frontier for Tigers' Matt Manning: 'Learning to strike out big-league hitters'
Detroit — It sounds counterintuitive but stay with this. The next frontier for Tigers right-hander Matt Manning, the way he sees it, is getting more swing-and-misses and more strikeouts in his game. And one of the ways to get there is to throw his best pitch less often. Told...
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn batting cleanup for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn at first base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will bat fourth and handle first base Sunday while Jose Abreu takes the day off. Our models project Vaughn to score 10.5 fantasy points against the Tigers. He has a $2,700...
Yardbarker
Angels Take Two Of Three From Twins Behind Balanced Effort
In their final series of the 2022 season not against an American League West opponent, the Los Angeles Angels took on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. With neither team contending for a playoff spot, the three-game weekend set came with less intrigue, but still saw quality baseball from both sides.
