Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
WJCL
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. There was no...
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
WYFF4.com
Testimony, body camera footage shown at trial for man accused of killing Greenville County deputy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The second day of the trial for the man accused of killing an Upstate deputy during a traffic stop has wrapped up. Ray Kelly is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper, of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Day one coverage here. During...
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
Greenville County Deputy injured in weekend crash
An Upstate Deputy is injured after a being involved in a crash over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the deputy, but says he was rear ended while responding to a report of a suspicious person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots in Anderson restaurant parking lot, chases victim in car, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s office say a man was arrested Monday after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot over the weekend. Deputies say that an argument carried over into a restaurant parking lot Saturday on Highway 86. That argument led to...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed over weekend while entering Travelers Rest highway
The coroner has identified a woman killed over the weekend while getting onto an Upstate highway. Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said Monday that Donna Guffin Wiggins, 60, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Strange said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S....
Overturned concrete truck blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon after a concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County.
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in Greenville County crash
PIEDMONT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash Saturday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Bessie Road near Premier Drive. Troopers said a Mazda turned left onto Bessie Road and made contact with a Mercedes E-Class sedan. The coroner said...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m. According to troopers, the driver of a Mazda was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
Comments / 0