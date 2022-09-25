ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Names Country's Most 'Overrated' Team

College football's latest Top 25 polls were released on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll both coming out earlier this afternoon. N.C. State comes in at No. 10 in the latest Coaches' Poll. ESPN's computer model believes the Wolfpack are highly overrated right now. The Football Power...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News

Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings

Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent

There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arkansas vs. Alabama

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following an exciting week 4 of college football action. Finebaum also looked ahead to week 5, and one of the biggest matchups of the weekend between No. 2 Alabama versus No. 20 Arkansas. “I think it’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP

The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
MEMPHIS, TN
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury

Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL

