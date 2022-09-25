Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers
It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
A massive top-10 shakeup in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama has officially made it through the first quarter of its 2022 regular season schedule and sits at a 4-0. The Crimson Tide took down Vanderbilt in Week 4, which was the team’s first SEC opponent of the season. With plenty of close games and even a couple of...
Look: ESPN's Computer Names Country's Most 'Overrated' Team
College football's latest Top 25 polls were released on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll both coming out earlier this afternoon. N.C. State comes in at No. 10 in the latest Coaches' Poll. ESPN's computer model believes the Wolfpack are highly overrated right now. The Football Power...
College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News
Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings
Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent
There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arkansas vs. Alabama
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following an exciting week 4 of college football action. Finebaum also looked ahead to week 5, and one of the biggest matchups of the weekend between No. 2 Alabama versus No. 20 Arkansas. “I think it’s...
Georgia edges Alabama at No. 1, while Oklahoma tumbles in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Its lead was cut, but Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of Alabama in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma tumbled after a shocking loss.
CBS Sports
Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP
The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
CFB analyst Joel Klatt names his updated top 10 following Week 4
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt considers there to be a big gap between the top three teams and the rest of his top 10 college football teams. Klatt considers Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama to be the best teams in the country. Who would join that trio in...
Five-star forward Andrej Stojakovic to cut final schools list down to four
Stanford will find out very soon where they stand with five-star Andrej Stojakovic
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
AthlonSports.com
Associated Press Announces Update To College Football Top 25 Poll After Accidental 'Misfire'
An error was made by one of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll voters this last weekend. An updated top 25 poll has been released as a result. Thomas Murphy, a voter for the AP Top 25, made an accidental mistake in his Week 5 votes. He put North Carolina at No. 17, instead of NC State. The Wolfpack checked in at 18. He accidentally left out Oregon.
Comments / 0