San Diego, CA

numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday

The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release

Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Jorge Alfaro
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Max Stassi catching for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels will start Max Stassi at catcher in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Twins Sunday while Matt Thais moves to first base and Mike Ford sits. Our models project Stassi, who has a $2,100 salary on...
MLB
#San Diego Padres#Coors Field
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ford Proctor recalled, starting for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor was recalled from Triple-A, and now, he is starting Saturday. He'll get the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

